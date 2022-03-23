Murphy, Edna Fredericka

Asleep in Jesus Monday, March 21, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Mal Murphy; loving mother of Linda (Jerry) Gebhardt, Lisa (Tom) Wendt and Michael (Lisa) Murphy; dearest grandmother of Amy, Christine, Drew, Kayla, Michael, Nick and Alex; dear sister of Charlotte Woods and Anita Knight; our dear great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, March 27, 4-8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church Monday, March 28, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.