Edna Fredericka Murphy
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Murphy, Edna Fredericka

Asleep in Jesus Monday, March 21, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Mal Murphy; loving mother of Linda (Jerry) Gebhardt, Lisa (Tom) Wendt and Michael (Lisa) Murphy; dearest grandmother of Amy, Christine, Drew, Kayla, Michael, Nick and Alex; dear sister of Charlotte Woods and Anita Knight; our dear great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, March 27, 4-8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church Monday, March 28, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
MO
Mar
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
