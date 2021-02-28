Adams, Edward E.

Born July 5, 1937 in Caruthersville, MO departed this life February 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Allie E. Brower Adams, Henry E. Adams and his beloved companion Ronald L. Pate. Mr. Adams was a graduate of Caruthersville Public School System and of Southeast Missouri State University. An employee of the U.S. Department of Defense for 32 years. And loved his home of 37 years on Westminster Place amongst many dear friends and neighbors. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Services: Memorial on March 8, 12:00 p.m. at HS Smith Funeral Home, 808 Ward Ave., Caruthersville, MO.