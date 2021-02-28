Menu
Edward E. Adams
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
H.S. Smith Funeral Home - Caruthersville
808 Ward Ave
Caruthersville, MO

Adams, Edward E.

Born July 5, 1937 in Caruthersville, MO departed this life February 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Allie E. Brower Adams, Henry E. Adams and his beloved companion Ronald L. Pate. Mr. Adams was a graduate of Caruthersville Public School System and of Southeast Missouri State University. An employee of the U.S. Department of Defense for 32 years. And loved his home of 37 years on Westminster Place amongst many dear friends and neighbors. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Services: Memorial on March 8, 12:00 p.m. at HS Smith Funeral Home, 808 Ward Ave., Caruthersville, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Service
12:00p.m.
H.S. Smith Funeral Home - Caruthersville
808 Ward Ave, Caruthersville, MO
H.S. Smith Funeral Home - Caruthersville
