Fick, Edward C.

Born in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Loving Husband of Helen Fick (nee Fischer): dear brother and brother-in-law of Mary (nee Fick) (the late Mike) Gahr, Hank (Mary) Fischer, late Sister Mary Ann Fischer S.S.N.D., Ed (Dolores) Fischer, John (Linda) Fischer, the late Jim (Sharon) Fischer, Jane (the late Charlie) Fulhage. Our dear godfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Ed was a former Roman Catholic Priest, teacher, and counselor to many. He was also known as VBK (Vast Bundle of Knowledge), UE (Uncle Ed), Big Guy, and Eddie.

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations should be made in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Friends of the New Cathedral, or Circle of Concern Food Pantry.

Services: Visitation: Sunday, June 27th, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, Monday, June 28th: Prayers at Buchholz at 9 a.m.; Monday, June 28th: processing to Sacred Heart, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, Funeral Mass: 10 a.m.