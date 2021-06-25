Menu
Edward C. Fick
FUNERAL HOME
Buchholz Mortuary West
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO

Fick, Edward C.

Born in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Loving Husband of Helen Fick (nee Fischer): dear brother and brother-in-law of Mary (nee Fick) (the late Mike) Gahr, Hank (Mary) Fischer, late Sister Mary Ann Fischer S.S.N.D., Ed (Dolores) Fischer, John (Linda) Fischer, the late Jim (Sharon) Fischer, Jane (the late Charlie) Fulhage. Our dear godfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Ed was a former Roman Catholic Priest, teacher, and counselor to many. He was also known as VBK (Vast Bundle of Knowledge), UE (Uncle Ed), Big Guy, and Eddie.

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations should be made in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Friends of the New Cathedral, or Circle of Concern Food Pantry.

Services: Visitation: Sunday, June 27th, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, Monday, June 28th: Prayers at Buchholz at 9 a.m.; Monday, June 28th: processing to Sacred Heart, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, Funeral Mass: 10 a.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buchholz Mortuary West
2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO
Jun
28
Service
9:15a.m.
Buchholz Mortuary West
2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO
Jun
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Valley Park
10 Ann Ave, Valley, MO
Buchholz Mortuary West
Helen, I am very sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I enjoyed getting to know Ed and loved his humor very much. I am blessed to of spent time with the two of you!
DeAnna Fryer
September 10, 2021
Helen, I am so sorry for your loss. Ed was a great man and my family and I remember the good times both of you and my parents had together. You and your families are in my thoughts and prayers. Take very good care. Catherine Mack Ballwin
Catherine Mack
June 25, 2021
