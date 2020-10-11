Menu
Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald, Edward "Fitz"

age 90, Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nora Fitzgerald. Edward is survived by his children Patrick (Melinda Stewart) Fitzgerald and Maureen (Michael Gusher) Fitzgerald; his granddaughter, Cassee (Michael) Mills and great-grandson Brendan Mills.

Edward started as a proud union carpenter. Fitz later become a St. Louis County police officer and then worked in the St. Louis County Courts. One of his greatest achievements was establishing the St. Louis County Police Officers Association where he served as the Union's first president. As a younger man, he served his country honorably in The United States Army with the "The Big Red One" First Infantry Division. He was stationed in post-war Germany, immediately after the second world war. He was involved in The Berlin Airlift and was present for the Nuremberg Trials, guarding Nazi prisoners there and at Spandau Prison in Berlin.

Services: Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and Service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020. All services at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, Florissant. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
Oct
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
