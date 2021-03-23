Harris, Edward Michael "Mike", III

70, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a special day surrounded by his family, adorable grandchildren, favorite dinner, and a pint or two of Guinness. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth Harris (nee Prost) for thirty-five years; adored father of Edward Michael Harris IV, Mollie Elizabeth (Aaron) Olson, and James Cullen Harris; and Pops to Aaron Johann Olson Jr. and Harris Leif Olson. Preceded in death by his parents Mike and Mary Jane Harris (nee Vatterott) and brother Charlie Harris. Son-in-law of the late Lou and Betty Prost. Dear brother of Paul (Kelly) Harris, Nette (Jim) Fann, Julie Harris, Megan (Richard) Rafuse, and Maura Harris; Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Harris, Louis Prost Jr., William Prost, Thomas Prost, and Cynthia Prost; Uncle of Paul and Bauer Harris, Jaime Fann and Maggie (Tony) Boyd, Rachel Rosenstrock and Katie Harris, Eileen (Peter) McGaughey and Maura (Pat) Shaughnessy, Charlie (Nina) Harris Jr., George, Madeleine, Eddie, and Will Harris, Olivia Prost and Sheila (Donovan) Prost, Mike, Dustin, and Patrick Prost, Sarah (Tony) Mesnier, Anna and Brendan Prost. Dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Mike founded E.M. Harris Construction Company in 1989 and grew it into one of St. Louis' most successful private companies. With his leadership, the company has successfully completed over 175 construction projects throughout the Midwest and has played a key role in the revitalization of St. Louis.

In 1997, benefiting from his vast construction management experience, he founded Capital Consultants Inc., providing various due diligence services across 48 states in the U.S., from Florida to Alaska.

Mike was devoted to his family and never met a stranger. He had a larger-than-life presence, passion to live life fully, on his own terms, and will be remembered for his generosity, humor, and love of adventure. Whether it be traveling around the world in search of Guinness on tap, hiking with his better half, or as captain on a sailboat, he always knew how to slow down and take in the moment.

Services: The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO. The service will be live-streamed at https://cathedralstl.org/liturgy-sacraments

Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 5239 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115, immediately after the service. Celebration of life will be held from 12-4 p.m. at John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden, 1200 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers or food, donations to either Access Academies, The Soulard School, Tillie's Corner, or Lolly's Place are appreciated. But keep the Guinness flowing. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.