Edward Michael "Mike" Harris III
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Harris, Edward Michael "Mike", III

70, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a special day surrounded by his family, adorable grandchildren, favorite dinner, and a pint or two of Guinness. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth Harris (nee Prost) for thirty-five years; adored father of Edward Michael Harris IV, Mollie Elizabeth (Aaron) Olson, and James Cullen Harris; and Pops to Aaron Johann Olson Jr. and Harris Leif Olson. Preceded in death by his parents Mike and Mary Jane Harris (nee Vatterott) and brother Charlie Harris. Son-in-law of the late Lou and Betty Prost. Dear brother of Paul (Kelly) Harris, Nette (Jim) Fann, Julie Harris, Megan (Richard) Rafuse, and Maura Harris; Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Harris, Louis Prost Jr., William Prost, Thomas Prost, and Cynthia Prost; Uncle of Paul and Bauer Harris, Jaime Fann and Maggie (Tony) Boyd, Rachel Rosenstrock and Katie Harris, Eileen (Peter) McGaughey and Maura (Pat) Shaughnessy, Charlie (Nina) Harris Jr., George, Madeleine, Eddie, and Will Harris, Olivia Prost and Sheila (Donovan) Prost, Mike, Dustin, and Patrick Prost, Sarah (Tony) Mesnier, Anna and Brendan Prost. Dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Mike founded E.M. Harris Construction Company in 1989 and grew it into one of St. Louis' most successful private companies. With his leadership, the company has successfully completed over 175 construction projects throughout the Midwest and has played a key role in the revitalization of St. Louis.

In 1997, benefiting from his vast construction management experience, he founded Capital Consultants Inc., providing various due diligence services across 48 states in the U.S., from Florida to Alaska.

Mike was devoted to his family and never met a stranger. He had a larger-than-life presence, passion to live life fully, on his own terms, and will be remembered for his generosity, humor, and love of adventure. Whether it be traveling around the world in search of Guinness on tap, hiking with his better half, or as captain on a sailboat, he always knew how to slow down and take in the moment.

Services: The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO. The service will be live-streamed at https://cathedralstl.org/liturgy-sacraments

Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 5239 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115, immediately after the service. Celebration of life will be held from 12-4 p.m. at John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden, 1200 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers or food, donations to either Access Academies, The Soulard School, Tillie's Corner, or Lolly's Place are appreciated. But keep the Guinness flowing. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis
4431 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub and Garden
1200 Russell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Mike was always such a large and loving presence. When my brother and his close friend Ed died at St. John's, Mike was there to support Chris and say his goodbyes. I will never forget how kind and supportive of us all he was - having lost one of his closest friends he was looking out for and comforting all those around him. I will never forget his kindness. Jeanne Vatterott-Gale
Jeanne M Vatterott-Gale
April 25, 2021
Dear Mary and family,
I just heard and am so sorry. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. We have fond memories of Mike. Carolyn and Ali Bazzi
Carolyn Bazzi
Friend
April 23, 2021
You were always a great friend at Vianney. God bless you and your family Mike!
Jerry Brother
Classmate
April 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Harris family and all who knew and loved Mike. Mike was one of the leaders of our extended family and we will always remember and appreciate his efforts to help us all stay connected.
Steve and Martha Gipson Vatterott
Family
April 11, 2021
I brought my home from Mike over 20 years ago I´m so sorry for your loss
Carolyn Reed
April 6, 2021

Dear Harris Family,

Please accept my prayers & good thoughts during this difficult time.
While I did not know Mike well, he left a positive impression on me during the brief time I was in his employ.

My mother raised us with many memorable terms & when we encountered someone who was always upbeat & seemed to genuinely listen when you spoke,
she referred to them as “just good folk “. I will always think of Mike that way & wish him well earned peaceful rest.

Sincerely,

Chuck Daniels
Chuck Daniels
Acquaintance
April 3, 2021
James and I would like to offer our love and sympathy to Mary and the family. Personally, I will always remember "that smile" and what a gentleman Mike always was. A life well lived. Peace and light
James & Mindy Schmucker
March 29, 2021
Mike is greatly missed by so many, including me and Joe. Together with Mary, Mike brought so many moments of fun and laughter to so many people. You both have always reached out to others and have been so generous. Mary, Mollie, Michael & Cullen, I’ll be thinking of you and hoping that your wonderful memories of Mike can help support you . . . Even though you’ll be missing him so much. Love and hugs, Colleen
Colleen Erker
Family
March 28, 2021
Mary and family, Our parents Dorothea and Arnold Blanner lived at 1364 Mason, across the street for many years. We are so sorry to hear of Mike's passing and remember you both as gracious and kind people. We are so sad for your loss. Our best wishes to you and your loved ones. Beverly Tulper, San Rafael, Ca. & Margie Kueker, Ballwin, Mo.
Beverly Tulper
Acquaintance
March 26, 2021
Michael,

This morning I was shocked by the news of your Dad’s passing . . . Please accept my most profound sympathy in your grievous loss.

I am glad I met your Dad. While I did not know him well, I believe the words in his obituary are true, and that he wanted the very best for you.

While words are inadequate to express the feelings felt by the loss of your Dad, please know that I am praying and thinking of you and your family. I pray that HE who knows your sorrow bring you all:
Courage – to face the days ahead . . .
Comfort – found in all the loving, joyful memories you’ve shared . . .
Peace – that brings healing . . .

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen+


Please let me know if I might do anything to be of assistance to you.


Steve
Steve Bannes
Friend
March 26, 2021
What a kind soul, always ready to be a friend or to help anyone. God bless! Hope he got the sail boat he wanted. Love ❤ you so much!!!
Kathy Shannahan
Friend
March 25, 2021
Mary, my heart breaks for you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Big Hug!
Barb White
Friend
March 25, 2021
I offer my prayers for the entire Harris family.
Toni Hodges
March 25, 2021
I remember big Mike as a really nice guy and big brother to Nette. He had a big heart and an equally big smile. I an sad to hear of his passing but look forward to meeting him once again. I'll hoist a Guiness today in his honor. Farewell brother Mike.
Don Roth
Friend
March 25, 2021
The Vogels will keep the Harris Family in our prayers. It was a beautiful ceremony honoring a man I don´t think I ever saw without a smile on his face.
Rick Vogel
March 25, 2021
We just met you recently. We instantly liked you! You showed us an act of kindness. We are so sorry that we will not have you as our new neighbor. I so wanted another Irishman on Tecumseh! We will pray for your family.
Margie and Bob Delaney/Morgenthaler
Neighbor
March 25, 2021
If you look up the word *kind* in the dictionary, Mike's picture would be there. I knew Mike through a group that played softball together in the 70's. The last time I saw Mike was at Home Depot. I hadn't seen him in years and he approached me like we were best friends. I'll never forget that. Due to Covid restrictions for me, I watched the stream. Mary, it looks like Mike and you raised 3 beautiful kids. God bless all of you!
Thomas Keely
Friend
March 25, 2021
It was October 2013 and Julie and I had just landed in Dublin for our honeymoon, Mike and Mary were leaving that day but Mike wanted us to have the cell phone, atlas and maps they had used during their trip. They left them with instructions at their hotel on the other side of the City. After figuring out the transit system in a new city, we walked into the lobby of their hotel, well after they had left the country and I told the front desk that Mike Harris had left me a package and they said just said , "of course" and gave us a file folder with a phone, atlas, 2 train tickets and a very nice note of their "best stops". Talk about making someone feel very important when you aren't even there. It was an amazing start to a very good trip.

We spent 2 weeks of driving around Ireland, making reservations on that phone and falling in love all over again at their #1 best stop, Dingle. Even as they were leaving a country, Mike and Mary went out of their way to help us out. I'll never forget that or him and have always a link to him and Ireland and what turned out to be our favorite City in the world, Dingle. To all the of the Harris family, I am so sorry for your loss. The impact he had on so many is a tribute to his character and heart. We will forever raise a pint of the good stuff on St. Paddy's day to Mike and remember all the love and the so many times he made me smile.

I still have that note and the atlas and maps.
Mike and Mary's best stops in Ireland
1) Dingle
2) Killarney
3) Kinsale
Jon and Julie McGinnis
Coworker
March 25, 2021
Mary, my thoughts & prayers are with you and family. I am so sorry ! I could not believe it when I saw Cindy’s post. Take care! Much love to you.
Connie Fry
Friend
March 25, 2021
Megan and the Harris family We are so sorry for your loss. Our memories of Mike will always be his warm and gracious smile -- given to all. Our love and prayers are with you and the entire Harris family.
BJ AND STEVE GISSY
March 25, 2021
My deepest condolences for your loss. I fondly remember Michael's kindness and thoughtfulness. Your family is in our prayers and thoughts. God Bless. With Love. Frank and Mehrnaz Danna
Frank & Mehrnaz Danna
March 25, 2021
Wonderful memories of Michael and our days in high school, at SLU and beyond. A groomsmen in our wedding, fifty years ago this December. Michael was kind, fun loving, and generous. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Harris Family during this most difficult time. God's Blessings Always. Joe and Regina (Nolan) Bryant
Regina Bryant
Friend
March 25, 2021
May he Rest In Peace
Bill & Fran Nordmann
March 24, 2021
Mary, Michael, & family, We were so shocked to see this. Please know that you are in our prayers & hearts. We had looked so forward to reconnecting before the pandemic hit. Deepest condolences. May Our Mother keep him close.
Mark & Kris Sauer
March 24, 2021
As I look at your photo it reminds me of the good times, those will not be for gotten. Gives us time to reflect on all the kindness you showed to everyone, gives me something to look up to. You will always be remembered and never be forgotten. God bless you. Love Bill and Kathy
william shannanan
Friend
March 24, 2021
Mollie and family,
We feel so blessed to have met Mike a number of times over the last few years. He always had a twinkle in his eye and a welcoming smile. The love of family was always surrounding him. We grieve with you and send you our deepest love.
The Nelsons
Beth Nelson
Friend
March 24, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Harris family! Every time I saw Mike he had a warm smile on his face! He was such a wonderful, kind and giving person! May all the beautiful memories bring you comfort and peace. God bless!
Mary Dyszlewski
March 24, 2021
Dear Megan and all of the Harris Clan, So sorry to hear about your loss. Our siblings are our first friends...so hard to lose them. My condolences to Mike's family and thinking of you all. RIP Mike.
Ellen Murphy
March 24, 2021
My heart goes out to you an your family❤
Michael from Mary tuttles
March 24, 2021
Dearest Mary, there are no words. We met you and Mike, fell in love with you both and the rest is history. Some of our most treasured memories and moments are the ones we spent with you and Mike in Italy and New Zealand. The length of our friendship has been short relative to most but the significance and depth made it feel like a lifelong friendship. Sending you and your beautiful family our deepest sympathies. We will see you very soon and can't wait to give you the biggest, warmest hug. Mike was a kind, gentle, adventurous person with a zest for life. To think that he bungee jumped literally a year ago is the perfect expression of who he was. So many memories that we will cherish always. We love you beyond words!
Cindy & Chris Nicola
Friend
March 24, 2021
Dear Paul & Family, I just learned of Mike's passing and I am very sorry for your loss. The last time I saw Mike was New Years Eve, 1983. I remember the day vividly because Mike introduced me to a real estate agent who sold me a house 6 months later. It turned out to a great deal. I would love to be with you at McGurk's to celebrate his life. Unfortunately I will not be able. However it will always be easy to remember Mike because he met God on the biggest day of the year--St. Patrick's Day. May he rest in peace.
Phil Sullivan
March 24, 2021
The entire Wolf family offers our sympathy. Mike was a great friend and partner. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lara Wolf
Friend
March 24, 2021
The entire Wolf family offers our sympathy. Mike was a great friend and partner to us. Our thoughts and prayers our with you all.
Lara Wolf
March 24, 2021
Wild Horse Fitness
March 23, 2021
Megan,
When we first met Mike a while back, I remember thinking how much I thought you two resembled each other. He had a bright, happy smile that I know will be very much missed. His unexpected passing is such a tragic loss for all of your family. We never have enough time...

Mark & I offer our compassion and love. Even though we can't be with you during this difficult time, our heartfelt thoughts of sympathy are with you, Mike's family and the entire family affected with this sad, sudden loss. We'll raise a glass of Guinness, in Mike's honer❤
Debbie & Mark Emmerich
Friend
March 23, 2021
Mike will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting Mike ❤
John Byrne
Friend
March 23, 2021
I (We) will never forget you Isaiah 49:15 1st Reading March 17, 2021
Martha Vatterott
Family
March 23, 2021
So many wonderful and fun memories of Mike. Gone to soon but will never be forgotten. My condolences to your family. May God give them peace.

Rest in peace, Michael
Lola Cooper
Friend
March 23, 2021
It was many years ago since we all played together, But I have often thought of the good old days. I will continue to miss your levity and good humor.
Carl Cooper
March 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Though I cannot be with you on Thursday, I will have a Guinness and make a toast to my beloved cousin!
Peggy Flavan-Brown
Family
March 23, 2021
My condolences to Mike's family and many fond memories.
Joe Bauer
Classmate
March 23, 2021
Mike ever a true Gentleman, a genuinely nice human being and salt of the earth. God Bless and keep you and your Family.
Jim Bowman
March 23, 2021
I did not know Mike well but certainly knew his company and many of the good people that worked with him to make E.M. Harris one of the leaders in our construction industry in this city and beyond. Mike's work was always welcoming to the minority contractors I work with, treating the minority contracting community with respect and always working with firms to make them better. For that I will be forever grateful to Mike and E.M. Harris. I will toast to Mike and his good work and his good family and his good life with a New Grist Gluten Free beer tonight--as close as I can come to keeping the Guinness flowing. God bless you Mike and family, you were and continue to be an inspiration to many.
Ron Unterreiner
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Many great memories and experiences. May your family cherish your time with them & your outstanding achievements! Be with your God!
Terry Weatherby
Friend
March 23, 2021
Doug, Aaron, Marc, Jim, Jack
March 23, 2021
Life was was always a great adventure with Mike. The room would light up with your charisma. You were never afraid of anything and your generosity was an inspiration to us all. Thank you for making my life better. I´ll see you on the other side. God´s speed my friend. Dan
Dan Johnson
March 23, 2021
Mike was a great guy to work with. I am shocked and sad - my condolences to all in his family.
Frederick Hill
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Deepest Sympathy To The Harris and Prost Family . Met Mike a few times while working with his loving family . Prayers ,Hugs,Never Forget
Deanna Stevens
Friend
March 23, 2021
I believe that god takes special people like Mike from us. Because he needs another angle in heaven to watch over all of us. Our prayers and hearts are with you all.
Jeff & Conna Battram
Friend
March 23, 2021
You were my best boss ever; it was a pleasure to work with you. Go in peace, Michael.
Cheryl Froese Menley
Friend
March 22, 2021
Dear Mary, know that my heart is with you and all of your beautiful family. Mike was always so kind to me. Please know that I am praying for all of you.
Vicki Keller
Friend
March 22, 2021
As one of my kids (who never really got to know Mike except from a distance at the family picnics and many family parties) said “I remember him always having a smile on his face!” So TRUE!!!! What a great GREAT man!
Mary Lodes
Family
March 22, 2021
My life would have been far less fun without you. I will miss you till the day I die. You were a great husband, a loving father, a compassionate and generous friend, a born leader and a force of nature. We all are better for you having been born. Good-bye, my dear friend. Rest in peace.
Joe Vatterott
Family
March 22, 2021
Prayers for Mike and the family
Larry Furrer
Classmate
March 22, 2021
Mike, love you forever! See you on the other side... and all will be full of JOY!!!
- Aunt Kate
Kathleen Valenta
Family
March 22, 2021
