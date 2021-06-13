Menu
Edward A. Koch
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Koch, Edward A.

82, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly on June 10, 2021. He was born in St. Louis on January 16, 1939 to the late Frank and Ruth (nee Kelsey) Koch; beloved husband of Luana Koch (nee Myers) for 34 years; loving father of Victor, Carmen, Madalene (Aaron) McCarroll and Eddie (Carrie Stallone), Lisa (Jason Mattox) Scronce, Cindy (Jeff) Kennamann and Dina (Paul Mason) Erdmann; fondly remembered by his 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Mary (the late Jerry) Watts, Ann (Don) Dzengolewski and the late Claude (Mary), Carl (Betty), Frances (Gus) Mercurio and Frank (Teddy). Our dear uncle, cousin and lifelong friend to many.

A legend was lost. Ed was the proud owner of Koch Auto Body for 47 years, where many customers became lifelong friends. His stories will be remembered by all who knew him. He loved Florida beaches, The Hill, all things italian, car shows, working on houses and black licorice. He always had a project and lived life to the fullest. He was strong as an ox. His bear hugs will be missed by all who were lucky enough to get them.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, June 16, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Donations are appreciated to the American Heart Association. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
16
Service
10:00a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eddie, I did not know your father.. However, if he was anything like his Son, I know I would have liked him very much.
Jim Naumann
Friend
June 14, 2021
Luana, I am so sorry to hear about Ed's passing. When we worked together, I remember hearing what a wonderful guy he was and how happy you were. You were a neat lady and a pleasure to work with. I have thought of you often during the years and I hope your life after A-B was filled with the joy you deserve. May the many good memories of Ed bring you comfort.
Renee Katcher Summers
Other
June 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Eddie, Zach, Nicholas. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Jim and Heather Scheetz.
Heather Scheetz
June 13, 2021
