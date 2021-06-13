Koch, Edward A.

82, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly on June 10, 2021. He was born in St. Louis on January 16, 1939 to the late Frank and Ruth (nee Kelsey) Koch; beloved husband of Luana Koch (nee Myers) for 34 years; loving father of Victor, Carmen, Madalene (Aaron) McCarroll and Eddie (Carrie Stallone), Lisa (Jason Mattox) Scronce, Cindy (Jeff) Kennamann and Dina (Paul Mason) Erdmann; fondly remembered by his 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Mary (the late Jerry) Watts, Ann (Don) Dzengolewski and the late Claude (Mary), Carl (Betty), Frances (Gus) Mercurio and Frank (Teddy). Our dear uncle, cousin and lifelong friend to many.

A legend was lost. Ed was the proud owner of Koch Auto Body for 47 years, where many customers became lifelong friends. His stories will be remembered by all who knew him. He loved Florida beaches, The Hill, all things italian, car shows, working on houses and black licorice. He always had a project and lived life to the fullest. He was strong as an ox. His bear hugs will be missed by all who were lucky enough to get them.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, June 16, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Donations are appreciated to the American Heart Association. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.