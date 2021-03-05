Very sad to hear of the passing of my former roommate and dear friend. Lot's of great memories to cherish! Sorry for your loss.
Tom Hayes
Friend
March 9, 2021
Cindy, Dan, Jeff, Jamie. I am very sorry and extremely sad to hear about Ed. He was a great friend and we had great memories. You are all in my thoughts including Eddie.
Mike Pieri
March 8, 2021
The ultimate competitor. The good Lord gets a good one.
Greg Vitello
March 8, 2021
Jim and Cathy Buford
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. I knew him well in Highschool. He and I played on the same basketball team at St. Mary's High back in the late '60s; we had a lot of fun on the court (and and even more off the court!)
Please accept our deepest condolences.
MJS
Very sad to hear of Eddie´s passing! I will remember Ed as a great friend and a great athlete. My prayers are with the family. Sincerely, Larry Stein
Larry Stein
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. Having attended St. Mary Magdalen grade school ( years before Ed) and having taught at St. Mary´s , I got to know Ed. Enjoyed playing basketball with him on so many occasions. I am sorry that he passed away so young and will keep him in my prayers.
I´m not sure if I can make the wake due to Covid restrictions but again know that my prayers are for Ed and his entire family in this difficult time.
Sincerely
Francis Sohm