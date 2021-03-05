Menu
Edward J. Lauck
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Lauck, Edward J.

Wed., March 3, 2021. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., Mar. 8, from 4-8 p.m. with Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
9 Entries
Ed,thanks for letting me play.
Heitz
March 11, 2021
Very sad to hear of the passing of my former roommate and dear friend. Lot's of great memories to cherish! Sorry for your loss.
Tom Hayes
Friend
March 9, 2021
Cindy, Dan, Jeff, Jamie. I am very sorry and extremely sad to hear about Ed. He was a great friend and we had great memories. You are all in my thoughts including Eddie.
Mike Pieri
March 8, 2021
The ultimate competitor. The good Lord gets a good one.
Greg Vitello
March 8, 2021
Jim and Cathy Buford
March 5, 2021
Mark J. Schulte
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. I knew him well in Highschool. He and I played on the same basketball team at St. Mary's High back in the late '60s; we had a lot of fun on the court (and and even more off the court!) Please accept our deepest condolences. MJS
Mark J. Schulte
March 5, 2021
Very sad to hear of Eddie´s passing! I will remember Ed as a great friend and a great athlete. My prayers are with the family. Sincerely, Larry Stein
Larry Stein
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. Having attended St. Mary Magdalen grade school ( years before Ed) and having taught at St. Mary´s , I got to know Ed. Enjoyed playing basketball with him on so many occasions. I am sorry that he passed away so young and will keep him in my prayers. I´m not sure if I can make the wake due to Covid restrictions but again know that my prayers are for Ed and his entire family in this difficult time. Sincerely Francis Sohm
Francis Sohm
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results