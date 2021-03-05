So sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. Having attended St. Mary Magdalen grade school ( years before Ed) and having taught at St. Mary´s , I got to know Ed. Enjoyed playing basketball with him on so many occasions. I am sorry that he passed away so young and will keep him in my prayers. I´m not sure if I can make the wake due to Covid restrictions but again know that my prayers are for Ed and his entire family in this difficult time. Sincerely Francis Sohm

