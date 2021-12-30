McSweeney, Edward P.

93, born March 17, 1928, passed away on December 23, 2021. Son of the late Edward E. and Anna Thorson McSweeney. Ed is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carol Forester McSweeney, and sons Ed (Carol-deceased), Jon and Mark (Dianne). Ed also leaves 7 grandchildren he loved dearly: Nicki (Cory), Kelley (Todd), Tim (Jill), Lisa, Dylan, Keegan (Nich), and Connor, plus 6 great-grand- children. He was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Reinhart. He grew up in University City, MO and attended U City High School. He attended Washington University. He then joined the Army and was stationed in Japan for a while in the late 1940's, assigned to the Stars and Stripes as a reporter. Once he attempted to interview one of the several women known as "Tokyo Rose" simply by walking up to her home in Japan and knocking on the front door. She opened her door but refused the interview. After his service, he attended Washington University Law School. He then moved to San Francisco to take the California Bar after which he and a classmate, Charles Scarlett, the first African American law graduate from Washington University, opened a small law office in Los Angeles. After marrying Carol, they returned to St. Louis where he worked in the Circuit Attorney's Office under Senator Tom Eagleton and Ed Dowd. While in the Circuit Attorney's Office, he also worked as a Special Assistant Attorney General. He later teamed up with Gus Nations for a bit, after which he formed a partnership with fellow attorneys Godfrey Padberg, Bill Raack, Jerry Slater, later joined by Charles Merz, where he practiced for many years. Active in the bar, he served several terms on the Missouri Bar Board of Governors and was one of the first members of the Nonpartisan Judicial Commission. He was instrumental in the birth of three separate banks: Century Bank, Founders Bank, and most recently, Triad Bank. He served on the boards of all three.

In the mid-1960's, he joined Greenbriar Hills Country Club where he enjoyed golf and tennis with the many friends he made there. He was a talented badminton player, not the backyard variety, but the competitive game as seen in the Olympics. He served as the President of the American Badminton Association (now USA Badminton) and travelled to support the USA team during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia. He won several doubles titles in the US and Canada. He was inducted into the USA Badminton Association Senior Hall of Fame.

Memorial contributions appreciated to the following organizations: Delta Gamma Center for Kids, 1750 Big Bend, STL, MO 63117, Support the Center (dgckids.org); Evans Scholars, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL 60026-8022, Make A Gift - Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation (convio.net)

There will be no funeral service as that was his wish. There will be a private family service in the Spring