Edward J. "Coach" Perniciaro Sr.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Perniciaro, Edward J. Sr. "Coach"

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, December 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Perniciaro (nee Grote) for over 57 years; dear father of Edward J. Jr. (Beth) & Michael (Shannon) Perniciaro, Victoria Moon & Pamela Perniciaro; our dear grandfather of 10, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin & friend.

Mr. Perniciaro was a teacher, coach & mentor to many. Contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Assumption Catholic Church appreciated.

Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63128 on Friday, January 7, 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. (Mass will be livestreamed). Interment Assumption Cemetery. A Kutis South County Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
4725 Mattis Rd., Saint Louis, MO
Jan
7
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
4725 Mattis Rd., Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mary My prayers & love are with you & your family.
Carol kay Bachman
January 6, 2022
"Hey Coach!" That was heard numerous times at St. Mary's High School as Ed Perniciaro was known as "Coach" to many. I highly respected him. His guidance on and off the field was valued and appreciated. My condolences to the Perniciaro family. He was one of a kind. Rest in Peace Coach!
Dan Venverloh Jr.
School
January 3, 2022
Rest in peace coach. One of the most respected teachers I ever had in my life. It´s a shame we don´t have a few more personalities like him in today´s schools. I learned a lot from him. I enjoyed seeing him the past few years at my Deli. He loved talking about all of the old students. What a guy.
James leGrand
School
January 2, 2022
So sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. He was my sophomore Phys Ed teacher at Bishop DuBourg High School and colleague and fellow coach at St. Mary´s High School for many years. I always enjoyed our get togethers. Ed was always so gracious and welcoming. He will be missed by all who knew him. I want to pass on our condolences to Mary, Ed junior, Mike, Vicki and Pam. You will all be in Benita´s and my prayers. We expect to be at the funeral Sincerely Francis Sohm
Francis Sohm
Friend
January 2, 2022
