Perniciaro, Edward J. Sr. "Coach"

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, December 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Perniciaro (nee Grote) for over 57 years; dear father of Edward J. Jr. (Beth) & Michael (Shannon) Perniciaro, Victoria Moon & Pamela Perniciaro; our dear grandfather of 10, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin & friend.

Mr. Perniciaro was a teacher, coach & mentor to many. Contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Assumption Catholic Church appreciated.

Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63128 on Friday, January 7, 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. (Mass will be livestreamed). Interment Assumption Cemetery. A Kutis South County Service.