Edward R. Schott
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Schott, Edward R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Loving husband of the late Verna M. Schott; dear father of James (Janis), Chris (Kelly) Schott and Carolyn (Mark) Vlaich; dear grandfather of Luke (Melissa) Schott, Katy (Matthew) Reyering, Samantha, Andrea and Charles Schott, David (fiancee Morena), Sarah and Jack Vlaich; dear great-grandfather of Cameron and Logan; dear brother of Eugene C. (Patricia) Schott and the late Gerald (surviving Betty Zugmaier), Leo J. (surviving Betty) and Alan (surviving Marlene) Schott; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Edward worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for over 42 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
24
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
