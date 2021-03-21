Schott, Edward R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Loving husband of the late Verna M. Schott; dear father of James (Janis), Chris (Kelly) Schott and Carolyn (Mark) Vlaich; dear grandfather of Luke (Melissa) Schott, Katy (Matthew) Reyering, Samantha, Andrea and Charles Schott, David (fiancee Morena), Sarah and Jack Vlaich; dear great-grandfather of Cameron and Logan; dear brother of Eugene C. (Patricia) Schott and the late Gerald (surviving Betty Zugmaier), Leo J. (surviving Betty) and Alan (surviving Marlene) Schott; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Edward worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for over 42 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.