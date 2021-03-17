Stroup, Edward D.

Of St. Louis, MO passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the age of 85. Edward was born on September 25, 1935 in Ellington, MO, to the late Alonzo and Goldie Stroup (nee Chitwood).

Beloved husband to the late Graceanne Stroup (nee Stewart); loving father of Stephen (Neil) Lewis-Levine, the late Eric Stroup, Christina Eschenbrenner, Brian (Dawn) Stroup, Kimberly (James) Coombs, Lori (John) Ahrens and Lulu the chihuahua; dear grandfather of Stephanie Caldwell, Brandon Stroup, Ashley Stroup, Joshua Thomas, Allison Capalupo, Kaitlyn Ahrens, Lyvia Coombs, Hayden-James Coombs, Jude Ahrens and Lincoln Ahrens; dear great-grandfather of Kyra, Mason, Jared, Tori, Tia, Avi, Spencer, Zeke and Hayden Grace; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Edward was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fanatic and lover of animals. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

The family is planning a private service.

In lieu of flowers, Edward's family would appreciate memorial contributions in memory of him be made to the Center for Animal Rescue & Enrichment of St. Louis (icarestl.org.)