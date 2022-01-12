Vosse, Edward E.

77, of Belleville, IL, passed Monday, January 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Mr. Vosse was a proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 562 for 41 years. He was a fantastic brother and dearly loved uncle.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Louis W. and Dolores, nee Schmidt, Vosse; a brother, Louis R. Vosse, and a sister, Annette Vosse.

Surviving are eight siblings, Donald (Mary Jane) Vosse, David (Barb) Vosse, Shirley (Stanley) Behrman, Carol Vosse, Milton (JoAnn) Vosse, Debbie (Steven) Frasca, John Vosse, and Brian (Jesse) Vosse; 13 nieces and nephews, Shane (Sara) Vosse, Thomas (Diane) Vosse, Timothy (Martha) Vosse, Kevin (Carrie) Vosse, Craig (Emily) Vosse, Michelle (Doug) Riddle, Melisa Behrman, Daniel Frasca, Grant (Molly) Vosse, Nathan (Abbey) Vosse, Katie (Todd) Forrester, Alexander Vosse, and Kenneth (Mami) Frasca; and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duo Dogs, 10955 Linpage Place, St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.