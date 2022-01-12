Menu
Edward E. Vosse
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL

Vosse, Edward E.

77, of Belleville, IL, passed Monday, January 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Mr. Vosse was a proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 562 for 41 years. He was a fantastic brother and dearly loved uncle.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Louis W. and Dolores, nee Schmidt, Vosse; a brother, Louis R. Vosse, and a sister, Annette Vosse.

Surviving are eight siblings, Donald (Mary Jane) Vosse, David (Barb) Vosse, Shirley (Stanley) Behrman, Carol Vosse, Milton (JoAnn) Vosse, Debbie (Steven) Frasca, John Vosse, and Brian (Jesse) Vosse; 13 nieces and nephews, Shane (Sara) Vosse, Thomas (Diane) Vosse, Timothy (Martha) Vosse, Kevin (Carrie) Vosse, Craig (Emily) Vosse, Michelle (Doug) Riddle, Melisa Behrman, Daniel Frasca, Grant (Molly) Vosse, Nathan (Abbey) Vosse, Katie (Todd) Forrester, Alexander Vosse, and Kenneth (Mami) Frasca; and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duo Dogs, 10955 Linpage Place, St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
