Meissner, Jr. Edwin B. 'Bud'

October 17, 2020 beloved husband of the late Nina Renard Meissner; dear father and father-in-law of Edwin B. 'Peter' Meissner III (Karen LaSota), Wallace (Caryn Fiscella), Robert, and Donald (Wende) Meissner; beloved grandfather of Liv MacKenzie (Ian), Sofia (Cassandra), Noah (Gloria), Ben, Amelia, Paul, Jacob, Gideon, Ilana and Elias; beloved great-grandfather of Ben and Alex MacKenzie; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

