Hurwitz, Eileen M.

November 30, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Allan R. Hurwitz; loving mother of Michael Hurwitz (Tracy) and Bonnie Farrar (Tony); adored grandmother of Blair Levin (Richie), Jamie Hurwitz, Heather Williams (Brandon) and Brittany Farrar; great-grandma of Kaleb, Rylan, Sylas and Logan; dear sister of Madelyn Schultz.

Services: A private graveside service will take place on Wednesday, December 2 at 11 a.m. CT and available via Live Stream. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Liver Foundation, 16 Hampton Village Plaza, St Louis, MO 63109.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE