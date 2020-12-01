Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eileen M. Hurwitz

Hurwitz, Eileen M.

November 30, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Allan R. Hurwitz; loving mother of Michael Hurwitz (Tracy) and Bonnie Farrar (Tony); adored grandmother of Blair Levin (Richie), Jamie Hurwitz, Heather Williams (Brandon) and Brittany Farrar; great-grandma of Kaleb, Rylan, Sylas and Logan; dear sister of Madelyn Schultz.

Services: A private graveside service will take place on Wednesday, December 2 at 11 a.m. CT and available via Live Stream. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Liver Foundation, 16 Hampton Village Plaza, St Louis, MO 63109.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.