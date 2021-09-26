Hoester, Elaine Douglass

94, passed into peace on September 17, 2021. Hers was a life of simple joys, kindness to others and devotion to her husband the late Honorable Robert G.J. Hoester and children. No strangers to adversity she and Bob believed in self sacrifice, responsibility, honor and service to others. Elaine had a quiet strength and a loving heart that was constant. She was patient, thoughtful and wise.

She was never happier than when her nose was in a good mystery book or in her weekly bouquet of flowers. She is survived by her brother Byron Douglass, her children Greg Hoester and Tina Hoester (Alan Carney) nieces, nephews and grandchildren. The late Douglass (Robin) Hoester, their youngest son preceded

her death in 2017. There will be a small celebration of her life at a later date. https://www.stlfuneral.com/obituaries/?filter=hoester