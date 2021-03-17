Moulder, Eldora 'Dody'

12/17/32 to 3/13/21

Eldora 'Dody' Moulder died quietly on Saturday, March 13th in her home in Nixa, MO. She is survived by her sons, Robin Moulder and Brad Moulder, her sisters Betty Knisley and Ruthie Togerson Shervheim, her brothers Jackie Rhodes and Larry Rhodes, grandchildren, Melanie, Dylan, Tanner and Alexis. She is proceeded in death by her husband and soulmate James 'Bud' Moulder, her parents Frances and Orion Rhodes, her stepfather 'Curly' Coleman, and her grandson Lucas Moulder.

Dody was born a twin, but her brother Elmer died in infancy. She grew up in Cooperstown, N.D. and she and her sisters were widely known as 'the Rhodes girls'. She spent the summers of her youth traveling with her family, running game booths, 'Shows', at carnivals up and down the Midwest from the Dakotas to Oklahoma, learning to walk a tightrope and having a pet monkey, Charlie.

She graduated from Mack's Creek, MO high school, her family having moved there in her senior year. After high school, she became a civilian Map Maker for the U.S. Army. She met her husband Bud when one of his cousins introduced them. They were married in his home town of Camdenton, MO. In 1954.

They moved to Florida, where her first child was born, then to St. Louis, and spent most of her life there. She was a mother and homemaker. She also became a Realtor and earned her Real Estate Broker's license.

She and Bud moved to Columbia, MO after their retirement and they were active in several civic organizations as well as Mizzou Alumni. In retirement they spent many winters in Phoenix, where she took up Clowning and entertaining children as 'Peanuts'. She and Bud also traveled extensively, visiting over 100 countries.

After her husband's death in 2014, she moved to Nixa, MO to be near her son Brad and her grandchildren, residing in Castlewood Adult Living.

Services: Services will be at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, MO on Saturday, March 20th at 10 a.m. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Heath Director all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.