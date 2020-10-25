Anderhub, Eleanor C.

(nee Corich), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., Oct. 20, 2020. Dear wife of the late Anthony P. Anderhub; dear mother of Bryan Anderhub and Beth M. Anderhub; dear mother-in-law of Susan L. Anderhub; dear grandmother of Rebecca L. Jahn (Donald) and Christopher B. Anderhub; dear great-grandmother of Elliot P. and Billie L. Jahn.

Services: Funeral Mass, Fri., Oct. 30, 11 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome Church, 1510 Bopp Rd. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com