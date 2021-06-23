Menu
Eleanor M. Eime
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Eime, Eleanor M.

(nee Eckstein) passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred "Whiz" Eime; dearest mom of Diana (Marvin) Kley, Jerry (the late Linda) and Keith Eime; dear grandma of Rick (Amy) Reynolds and Jerry Jr. (Molly) Eime; great-grandma of Taylor, Baylee Reynolds and Sawyer Eime; sister of Lilly Mae (the late Rich) Randolph and the late Mary (Herman) Schmitt; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Parkinson's Foundation. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
24
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 23, 2021
