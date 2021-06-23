Eime, Eleanor M.

(nee Eckstein) passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred "Whiz" Eime; dearest mom of Diana (Marvin) Kley, Jerry (the late Linda) and Keith Eime; dear grandma of Rick (Amy) Reynolds and Jerry Jr. (Molly) Eime; great-grandma of Taylor, Baylee Reynolds and Sawyer Eime; sister of Lilly Mae (the late Rich) Randolph and the late Mary (Herman) Schmitt; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Parkinson's Foundation. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.