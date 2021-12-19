Galuffo, Eleanor "Ellie" J.

lovingly referred to as Jeanne by her family, passed away December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Pete Galuffo, devoted daughter of the late Frank and Beulah Kovar, treasured sister of the late Margaret (Clarence) Hennefield and the late Juanita Joyce (Robert) Burkes. She was also a dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and cherished friend to many.

Ellie retired from Southwestern Bell.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mt. Carmel Senior Living, especially the 3rd floor staff as well as Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion given during such a difficult time.

She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Services: Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. from Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.