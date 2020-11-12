Goodyear, Eleanor J.

(nee Rudy) Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Noel and Bill C. Goodyear; dear mother of Melody (Jeff) Noel, Scott (the late Mary) (Christy) Noel, Stevie (Al) Hoog, Cindy (Rick) Atkinson, Sheryl Robison, Steven (Heide) Goodyear; dear grandmother of Jake (Carrie), Joe (Ashley), Josh, John, Nate, Rachel, Gabe, Andrew, Spencer and Nicole; dear great-grandmother of Charlotte, Jamieson, Olivia, Tristan, Jordan, Maddie, Wolfgang, Shaun, Meli, Lincoln, Douglas, Daniel and Michael; dear sister of Mick (Liz) Rudy; dear aunt of Randy, David, Michael, Stephanie and Raelyn; dear friend of Carol, Bob, Joan and Garland. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Also consider contributions to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Tabor UCC or the St. Louis Zoo appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.