Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eleanor J. Goodyear

Goodyear, Eleanor J.

(nee Rudy) Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Noel and Bill C. Goodyear; dear mother of Melody (Jeff) Noel, Scott (the late Mary) (Christy) Noel, Stevie (Al) Hoog, Cindy (Rick) Atkinson, Sheryl Robison, Steven (Heide) Goodyear; dear grandmother of Jake (Carrie), Joe (Ashley), Josh, John, Nate, Rachel, Gabe, Andrew, Spencer and Nicole; dear great-grandmother of Charlotte, Jamieson, Olivia, Tristan, Jordan, Maddie, Wolfgang, Shaun, Meli, Lincoln, Douglas, Daniel and Michael; dear sister of Mick (Liz) Rudy; dear aunt of Randy, David, Michael, Stephanie and Raelyn; dear friend of Carol, Bob, Joan and Garland. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Also consider contributions to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Tabor UCC or the St. Louis Zoo appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
14
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.