Eleanor J. Reisenleiter
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Reisenleiter, Eleanor J.

(nee Landgrebe), asleep in Jesus on Friday, June 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Philip A. Reisenleiter; dear mother of David (Sandy) , John (Cheryl) Reisenleiter and Donna (Kevin) Wilkinson; dear grandmother of Daniel Eaker, Autumn Reisenleiter and Paige Glass, Timothy and Grace Wilkinson, Ashley (Steve) Phillips and Amber (Tyler) Miller, Brooke Streicher and Jennifer (Newton) Tillson; dear great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123 on Tuesday, June 8th, 4-9 p.m. and at Timothy Lutheran Church, 6704 Fyler Ave. 63139, on Wednesday, June 9th, 10:00 a.m. until service 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Timothy Lutheran Church.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
6704 Fyler Ave, MO
Jun
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
6704 Fyler Ave, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Dear Donna, In loving memory of your wonderful mother. Eleanor always made us feel warm and welcome in your Christmas parties. Our hearts goes out to you for her passing. Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Jasmine and Keith Wilkinson
Family
June 9, 2021
Dave, Sandy and family, We are so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. She was such a nice lady. I always enjoyed talking to her. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Sending lots of love your way.
Kathy & Bob Lee
Friend
June 6, 2021
