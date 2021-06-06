Reisenleiter, Eleanor J.

(nee Landgrebe), asleep in Jesus on Friday, June 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Philip A. Reisenleiter; dear mother of David (Sandy) , John (Cheryl) Reisenleiter and Donna (Kevin) Wilkinson; dear grandmother of Daniel Eaker, Autumn Reisenleiter and Paige Glass, Timothy and Grace Wilkinson, Ashley (Steve) Phillips and Amber (Tyler) Miller, Brooke Streicher and Jennifer (Newton) Tillson; dear great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123 on Tuesday, June 8th, 4-9 p.m. and at Timothy Lutheran Church, 6704 Fyler Ave. 63139, on Wednesday, June 9th, 10:00 a.m. until service 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Timothy Lutheran Church.