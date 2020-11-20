Gilbow, Eleanor Yvonne

Born on 11/4/1948, passed away surrounded by her family on Tues., 10/27/2020. Dear daughter of the late John Sr. & Bertha Eleanor McLaughlin (Sparks); dear sister of David & the late John McLaughlin Jr.; dear mother of Dolley (Pete) Pappademos; dear grandmother of Valerie (Daniel) Carroll, Stacy (Edward) Allen; dear great-grandmother of Louis, Mariah, Nyla, Raela; cousin, friend. Yvonne was a member of The American Legion for many years latest Post was 162 and in recent years a member of The V.F.W. Auxiliary 4223.

Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 5905 Loughborough Ave., on Sunday, 11/22/2020 at 11:30 a.m.