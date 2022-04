Bunn, Eleanore C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed peacefully to her eternal life on May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Bunn, cherished mother of their daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John McGowan. Always a gracious and faith-filled lady, our mother is dearly loved and deeply missed.

Services: A private Funeral Mass was celebrated at The Church of the Immacolata followed by Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

