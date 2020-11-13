Woods, Elene B.

(nee Blecha) 66 years young, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 due to an illness. Beloved wife of Kenneth Woods for 43 years; loving mother of Christine Woods, Robert Woods and Greg Woods; dear sister of Ann Blecha, Theresa Haug, Michael Blecha, Frances Blecha and Barbara Flurry. Our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, godmother and friend of many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation Monday, November 16, 3-9 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel.