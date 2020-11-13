Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elene B. Woods

Woods, Elene B.

(nee Blecha) 66 years young, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 due to an illness. Beloved wife of Kenneth Woods for 43 years; loving mother of Christine Woods, Robert Woods and Greg Woods; dear sister of Ann Blecha, Theresa Haug, Michael Blecha, Frances Blecha and Barbara Flurry. Our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, godmother and friend of many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation Monday, November 16, 3-9 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
17
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.