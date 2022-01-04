Auer, Eleonore J.

(nee Stocklein) Thursday, December 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Auer for 57 years. Dearest mother of Margie Mesplay, Susan (Kurt) Westrich and Michael (Patti) Auer; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, January 6, 9:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to SSM St. Louis Fetal Care Institute, 1465 S. Grand, St. Louis, MO 63104. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.