Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleonore J. Auer
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Auer, Eleonore J.

(nee Stocklein) Thursday, December 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Auer for 57 years. Dearest mother of Margie Mesplay, Susan (Kurt) Westrich and Michael (Patti) Auer; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, January 6, 9:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to SSM St. Louis Fetal Care Institute, 1465 S. Grand, St. Louis, MO 63104. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
6
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Christine, Dave and Jenny O'Shea
Family
January 5, 2022
So Sorry Mike to hear of your Loss Our Prayers are with You and Your Family
Hank Sauer
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss I really liked your mom She was so much fun.She will be missed
Peggy Graham
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results