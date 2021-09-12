Karsh, Eli

Eli Karsh, 53, died from a sudden heart attack on September 5, 2021.

Eli had a fantastic ability, in which his family and friends often delighted, at finding humor (sometimes irreverently) in almost anything--and a charisma and energy that he carried into almost every room he ever entered. A St Louis native, he went to high school at Country Day, college at Harvard, and law school at Wash. U., after which he practiced civil rights law in St. Louis for 25 years. In 2001, Eli volunteered to be a bone marrow donor, enabling a woman in New York to continue life.

Eli is survived by his adored wife Christine and children Max and Greta; his parents Bob and Petie Karsh; his mother-in-law Mary Estaque; and his siblings Josh Karsh and Meg Adler and their families. Donations in tribute can be made to www.thesamfund.org or Lafayette Habilitation Center, 2701 Henrietta St., St. Louis, MO 63104