Cooper, Elinor R. "Ellie"

died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021, following declining health. The most important things to her were her family, her teaching career and the blues. She taught for more than 20 years at Normandy High School and many a Saturday night she could be found checking IDs at the door at BB's Jazz Blues & Soups.

Ellie was born on April 14, 1942 to the late Lyle Senne and Ruth Senne Mabie in Kalamazoo, Mich. She married Jerry Cooper in 1966; they divorced in 1985. Their daughter, Christine, was born in 1971 and the family moved to St. Louis shortly thereafter. Ellie moved to Dayton, Ohio in 2020 to be closer to her sister, Carol Waszkiewicz.

Known for her sharp wit and style, Ellie was always well coiffed and dressed with a little bit (ok, a lot) of sparkle. She had many close friends from her years teaching and from BB's, including numerous musicians.

She is survived by daughter Christine of Fremont, Calif.; another sister, Kathryn Senne of Petoskey, Mich.; niece Stacy Ross and husband Jim and close friend Wade Morse, all of St. Louis; nieces Suzy Hardin and Margaret Sampson, of Dayton; Betsy Bennett of Fennville, Mich., and Angie Waszkiewicz of Barkhamsted, Conn.; nephews Brendan Senne Laguna of Milwaukee, Wis., and Christopher Senne Laguna of San Antonio, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Laura Senne Laguna.

Services: A blues-themed celebration will take place at BB's Blues, Jazz and Soups in the spring. Donations in Ellie's memory may be made to The National Blues Museum in St. Louis. To share a memory of Ellie or leave her family a special message, please visit ww.newcomerdayton.com.