Elinor Hendin Kassoff
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Kassoff, Elinor Hendin

September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Martin Hendin and the late Arthur Kassoff; dear mother and mother-in-law of Richard Hendin (Sheryl), Laurie Hendin (Vicki Cooper) and Robyn Holzrichter (Scott); dear grandmother of Samara Soiref (Adam) and Gabriel Hendin, Michael (Shannel) and Daniel Holzrichter; dear great-grandmother of Noah; dear step-mother and mother-in-law of Dean Kassoff (Jennifer), Scott Kassoff (Linda), Cindy Kassoff and Ronald Kassoff (Janet); dear step-grandmother of Andy, Brooke, David, Michelle, Arthur, Natalie and Audrey Kassoff; dear sister and sister-in-law of Harold Rosen (Joyce); our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, September 19th, 10 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Dementia Society of America, American Cancer Society, or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
650 White Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
