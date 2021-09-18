Kassoff, Elinor Hendin

September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Martin Hendin and the late Arthur Kassoff; dear mother and mother-in-law of Richard Hendin (Sheryl), Laurie Hendin (Vicki Cooper) and Robyn Holzrichter (Scott); dear grandmother of Samara Soiref (Adam) and Gabriel Hendin, Michael (Shannel) and Daniel Holzrichter; dear great-grandmother of Noah; dear step-mother and mother-in-law of Dean Kassoff (Jennifer), Scott Kassoff (Linda), Cindy Kassoff and Ronald Kassoff (Janet); dear step-grandmother of Andy, Brooke, David, Michelle, Arthur, Natalie and Audrey Kassoff; dear sister and sister-in-law of Harold Rosen (Joyce); our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, September 19th, 10 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Dementia Society of America, American Cancer Society, or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE