Josef, Elisabeth Marie

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hans A. Josef, dear mother of Robert (Karen) Josef, loving grandmother of Clayton & Karley, dear sister of the late Anna Harnacker; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Elisabeth was born April 11, 1936 in Apatin, Yugoslavia. After surviving WW II, Elisabeth's family moved to Vienna, Austria. In 1956, Elisabeth & her family immigrated to the USA on the Queen Mary. Elisabeth was an exceptionally talented seamstress, enjoyed arts & crafts, cooking, making her famous holiday cookies, Red Hat group member, and was also an avid Hummell collector.

Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1 at Zeigenheim Funeral home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63129 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ponybird Inc., PO Box 190, Mapaville, MO 63065-0190