Morris, Elizabeth Ann

(nee Bricker) passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home after an extended illness.

Beloved wife and mother. Beth was born in St. Charles and attended St. Charles Public Schools, later earning a BA in Music from Lindenwood College. She married her Life Mate George and in the fall of that year they both matriculated to Indiana University to earn master's degrees (hers was in Music theory).

Beth taught music in Alton for two years and Orchard Farm for five. Beginning in 1970 she began a 14-year term at St. John UCC as Director of Music and then at St. Charles Presbyterian as Choir Director and Organist for 15 years.

Beth loved to travel with her mother, daughter and spouse. Early in her marriage she became enamored of Maine; she spent many long summer breaks there, managing additional trips to Europe and Hawaii when possible.

Elizabeth Ann was an active PEO (having served as a founding member of Chapter LR) and a leading board member of the Crescendo Concert Series for 13 years. Beth was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to the St. Charles Presbyterian Church Legacy fund or the PEO Chapter LR Hope scholarship fund.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home St. Charles, 620 Jefferson St. where there will be a Visitation on Thursday, November 19, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:30 pm. Visit Baue.com