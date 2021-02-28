Bertke, Elizabeth Gail

(nee Zuzenak) was born in St. Louis on May 10, 1942. She grew up in Webster Groves and attended Ursuline Academy. She met her husband Richard at Union Electric and they married on May 5, 1962. They were together for 56 years, during which they raised their daughter, Lisa, and son, Chris, in the Webster Gardens neighborhood of Crestwood, MO. Over the years, Gail was a school secretary at Our Lady of Providence, Advancement Administrator at Fontbonne University, and Office Administrator at Stray Rescue, and had a passion for volunteering and giving her time to help others. Gail retired from Stray Rescue several years ago but remained dedicated to the shelter dogs, continuing as a volunteer until her death.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, sister Dianne, and brother Thomas (Jennifer). Survivors include her children Lisa (Scott Lapp) Bertke, Chris (Tamara Odle) Bertke, her sister Barb (Dennis), and brothers Michael (Carol) and Richard (Kristin). She was a beloved aunt, cousin, friend, and counselor to many.

Services: A celebration of life will be held in St. Louis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Gail's name to Stray Rescue.

https://www.strayrescue.org/gail-bertke