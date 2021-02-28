Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Gail Bertke
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Bertke, Elizabeth Gail

(nee Zuzenak) was born in St. Louis on May 10, 1942. She grew up in Webster Groves and attended Ursuline Academy. She met her husband Richard at Union Electric and they married on May 5, 1962. They were together for 56 years, during which they raised their daughter, Lisa, and son, Chris, in the Webster Gardens neighborhood of Crestwood, MO. Over the years, Gail was a school secretary at Our Lady of Providence, Advancement Administrator at Fontbonne University, and Office Administrator at Stray Rescue, and had a passion for volunteering and giving her time to help others. Gail retired from Stray Rescue several years ago but remained dedicated to the shelter dogs, continuing as a volunteer until her death.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, sister Dianne, and brother Thomas (Jennifer). Survivors include her children Lisa (Scott Lapp) Bertke, Chris (Tamara Odle) Bertke, her sister Barb (Dennis), and brothers Michael (Carol) and Richard (Kristin). She was a beloved aunt, cousin, friend, and counselor to many.

Services: A celebration of life will be held in St. Louis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Gail's name to Stray Rescue.

https://www.strayrescue.org/gail-bertke



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Chris and Lisa, I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of Gail. She was truly amazing and one of a kind, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. She will be missed by many.
Molly McAvin
March 19, 2021
Chris I am so sorry. I loved your Mom. I will miss her sweet smile. Such a wonderful lady! Julie at Schnucks.
Julia Humme
March 9, 2021
From the 4th Grade on through high school at Ursuline, I remember Gail´s beautiful smile. Wish I had taken a moment to tell her; hope her children will know what a lasting impression she had on all of us.
Pat Nauert Favier
March 8, 2021
Chris, I remember your mother as our grade school secretary at Our Lady of Providence. I extend my deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to the Bertke family
Daniel J Zone
February 28, 2021
Chris
February 28, 2021
Chris
February 28, 2021
Miss you mom.
Chris
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results