Berra, Elizabeth C. "Betty"

passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, after enjoying 92 years of love from her family and friends.

Born in Los Angeles on July 8, 1928, Betty was the second of four children to Lawrence and Ann Gilroy. Her siblings; Mary Ann (deceased), Lawrence and Ellen (Mickey) Cushman moved to St. Louis in Epiphany's Parish to be raised by their grandmother. Born in a depression era, she was unable to attend higher learning since she needed to help support her family. Nonetheless she educated herself about important issues by reading the daily newspaper; a practice she continued to the end of her life.

Working for the US Census Bureau, she met and later married Paul M. Berra (deceased). The couple raised three children Paul, Rick (Pam) and Ann Marie (deceased) (Larry) Beermann on "The Hill", where she lived the rest of her life. During their 42 years of marriage, Betty played a key role in assisting Paul with his various successful political campaigns.

Volunteering played an important role in her life. She was especially proud of her over 40-year association with the Auxiliary of St. Louis Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Center, as well as March of Dimes and St. Ambrose Parish. Her sister-in-law, Sister Mary de Paul Berra C.S.J (deceased) also encouraged her involvement with St. Joseph's Academy.

While maintaining a residence in the Italian section of the City, she continued to remind people of her Irish heritage, fully enjoying St. Patrick's Day and reminding everyone she had once kissed the Blarney Stone.

Betty was loved by her grandchildren; Jason (Elvira), Nick (Paige), Angela Berra; Nicole (Eric) Hindes, Kelli (Colton) Olinde; Matt & David Beermann; and her great-grandchildren Nathan, Emilia, Elliott, Margot.

She is survived by nieces; Kim (Mark) Williams and Cindy (Donald) Perettie, and their children Olivia, Anna, Christopher & Skyler, cousins and many friends, especially those that met every Saturday at Rigazzi's.

Services: A public Mass will be celebrated for Betty on Saturday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, 5130 Wilson Avenue in St. Louis, followed by a procession to Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Betty has requested that you make a donation to one of the following: The Paul M. and Elizabeth C. Berra Scholarship at St. Joseph Academy; The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill; or, the Auxiliary of St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center.