Wolfson, Elizabeth Eisner 'Liz'

died peacefully in Fairfax, Virginia on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 72.

Liz was born in Scarsdale, New York, on March 22, 1948. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1970. In 1973 she married Dr. John Stone Wolfson and settled in Winchester, Massachusetts. Following John's passing, she relocated to St. Louis, Missouri. Liz worked at the Washington University in St. Louis, where she received her Masters of Liberal Arts in 2019. Liz was an avid reader, a lover of nature, a fabulous cook and a life-long learner. She also loved Cape Cod, classic rock, knitting & needlepointing, dark chocolate, exercising and being with friends and family.

She is survived by her loving children, Lauren Lobel (Scott) of Falls Church, VA and Eric Wolfson (Annie) of Washington, DC and her grandchildren, Natalie Stone Lobel, Gregory Aaron Lobel, Charles Francis Wolfson, Elsie Joan Wolfson and Beatrix Crane Wolfson.