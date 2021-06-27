Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth "Betty" English
FUNERAL HOME
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
Saint Louis, MO

English, Elizabeth "Betty"

June 1, 1929 – June 16, 2021

English (Betty) Elizabeth (nee HIRT) husband, George L. English, Sr. of 65 years composed these memories before she came to join him. Loving mother of Deborah Jenkins, George English, Jr. (Rose) and Gregory (Rita). Proud Grandmother Kevin, Keith (Melissa) Jenkins, Kelly English, Carley (John) Rascher, Elizabeth (David) Chaney, Erika English. Wonderful Great-Grandmother Bailey, Chase

Brewington, Trenton and Trinity Jenkins, Madison, and Baby Boy Chaney (due October 2021).

Predeceased by sisters Cathy Powers, (Ray), Eleanor Smith (Hugh), brother Edward Singleton (Shirley).Triumphant member of RIVERSIDE GOLF LEAGUE, FRIDAY NIGHT SWINGERS GOLF LEAGUE, FUN FIFTY FIFTY LUNCHEON CLUB. Betty had an eye for fashion and decorating. She loved her family and relished her life both in St. Louis and Naples. Betty never met a stranger and was easy to like. Her LAUGHTER could be heard early morning until bedtime. Known as 'LITTLE BETTY BOOP' on the internet. She will be incredibly missed by all she touched.

www.valhallafunerals.net



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dear Greg, Debbie George and Rita, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss of Betty. She was dear sweet and so fun to be with. Her laughter was contagious and she wa just a joy. I pray grace and peace from God our father for you and your family
Cathy Kalkbrenner
Friend
July 12, 2021
Prayers to the English Family Aunt Betty was so special, she lite up a room with her loving way and always smiling . She is loved and will be missed by all. Love ya Aunt Betty
Sharon Hirschbuehler
Family
June 30, 2021
Betty was one of our favorite people. Always laughing always kind. We will miss her and her wonderful spirit
Lee and George Mcgaw
Friend
June 30, 2021
I will miss you always I love you so so much great grandma! You will always be in my heart.
Trinity Jenkins
Family
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss Debbie. I never met your mom, but she seemed like a beautiful person. Miss you!!
Katy Winn
June 28, 2021
I very Sorry For your loss Prayers , I will miss Her , love you Aunt Betty Tell Uncle George I miss Him
Tom George
Family
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results