English, Elizabeth "Betty"

June 1, 1929 – June 16, 2021

English (Betty) Elizabeth (nee HIRT) husband, George L. English, Sr. of 65 years composed these memories before she came to join him. Loving mother of Deborah Jenkins, George English, Jr. (Rose) and Gregory (Rita). Proud Grandmother Kevin, Keith (Melissa) Jenkins, Kelly English, Carley (John) Rascher, Elizabeth (David) Chaney, Erika English. Wonderful Great-Grandmother Bailey, Chase

Brewington, Trenton and Trinity Jenkins, Madison, and Baby Boy Chaney (due October 2021).

Predeceased by sisters Cathy Powers, (Ray), Eleanor Smith (Hugh), brother Edward Singleton (Shirley).Triumphant member of RIVERSIDE GOLF LEAGUE, FRIDAY NIGHT SWINGERS GOLF LEAGUE, FUN FIFTY FIFTY LUNCHEON CLUB. Betty had an eye for fashion and decorating. She loved her family and relished her life both in St. Louis and Naples. Betty never met a stranger and was easy to like. Her LAUGHTER could be heard early morning until bedtime. Known as 'LITTLE BETTY BOOP' on the internet. She will be incredibly missed by all she touched.

