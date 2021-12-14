Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Christine "Beth" Friedrichs
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Friedrichs, Elizabeth Christine "Beth"

passed away on December 11, 2021. Born June 20, 1951 to the late Murry L. Bowlby and Rosemarie "Magi" Lewey (Jack) in St. Louis, MO. Beth is survived by her husband William "Freddy" Friedrichs of Kirkwood, MO; her son Casey D. Friedrichs; grandsons, Dax and Cade of Kirkwood, MO; her son Curt W. Friedrichs (Bree); grandsons Cole and Brooks of Hendersonville, TN; dear brother, William "Bill" Bowlby (Mary) of Coronado, CA; dear aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Beth had a memorable career as a Flight Attendant for Ozark Airlines (TWA, & AA). She then earned her IT degree from Maryville University, worked for Maritz, Inc. and Mercy Healthcare. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel, www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so saddened by the loss of Beth. We were close friends in Jr. High, but lost touch through our high school and college years. She was a special person. I will always have fond memories of her and the times we had together. My condolences to Beth´s family.
Dixie Tipton
Friend
December 21, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Beth´s passing. I loved Beth and loved flying with her, she was such a joy. Freddie and family, my heartfelt condolences...
Carol Samuelson
Work
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results