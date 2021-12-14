Friedrichs, Elizabeth Christine "Beth"

passed away on December 11, 2021. Born June 20, 1951 to the late Murry L. Bowlby and Rosemarie "Magi" Lewey (Jack) in St. Louis, MO. Beth is survived by her husband William "Freddy" Friedrichs of Kirkwood, MO; her son Casey D. Friedrichs; grandsons, Dax and Cade of Kirkwood, MO; her son Curt W. Friedrichs (Bree); grandsons Cole and Brooks of Hendersonville, TN; dear brother, William "Bill" Bowlby (Mary) of Coronado, CA; dear aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Beth had a memorable career as a Flight Attendant for Ozark Airlines (TWA, & AA). She then earned her IT degree from Maryville University, worked for Maritz, Inc. and Mercy Healthcare. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel, www.boppchapel.com