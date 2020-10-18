Mather, Elizabeth 'Marie' Galvin

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13th 2020. She was 97.

Always a warm, compassionate, and sharp-witted woman, Marie grew up in Western New York where she graduated from the teachers' college of SUNY Geneseo before beginning her 30+ years as an elementary school educator. There she met fellow teacher, Claire Mather, and they married in 1945. They raised their two daughters in the small town of Franklinville, NY, which Marie always remembered fondly.

Marie and Claire moved to St. Louis, MO after their first grandchild was born. They wanted to be close to family, which has always been at the center of Marie's life.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Marie appreciated her unique ability to draw people in and make an almost instant connection with anyone she met. Sharing a conversation with her left you with the sense that she found you special and, perhaps, had even let you in on a little secret.

Marie was preceded in death by Claire Mather, her loving husband of 66 years, and her beloved daughter Julia Mather Schnuck.

Marie is survived by her loving daughter, Monica Smith (Ken); her son-in-law Scott Schnuck (the late Julia); her four grandchildren, Scott 'Matt' (Nancy), Jason (Carrie), and Tommy (Natalie) Schnuck and Elizabeth (Cory) Legg; and her seven great-grandchildren: Oscar, Sam, Oliver, Madeline, Vivianne, and Finley Schnuck and Zoe Legg.

Services: A private service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. Following the funeral Mass, Marie will be interred next to her husband at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marie may be made to the Audubon Center at Riverlands (https://riverlands.audubon.org/) or a charity of one's choice.

