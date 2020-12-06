Lawlor, Elizabeth "Betty" George

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Wife and "Sweetheart" of Gerald T. Lawlor (deceased) for 64 years. Loving mother of Nellie (Terrence deceased) Nicholson, Mary Lawlor, Gerald T. (Nina) Lawlor Jr., Michael (Denise) Lawlor, Sr., Patrick (Susan) Lawlor Sr.; devoted grandmother of Shannon, Michael, Elizabeth, Thomas, Kate, Gerald T. III, Sarah, Jack, Michael Jr., Sean, Kevin, Conor, Patrick Jr., Joseph, Matthew and Elizabeth; beloved "GiGima" to nineteen great-grandchildren; cherished daughter of the late Norman and Anna Mae George.

Betty attended St. Joseph's Academy and Loretta Heights College. She was a lifelong resident of Clayton, MO. Betty loved to travel with her husband Jerry, especially to Paris and enjoyed many long vacations with her husband Jerry and family in Sarasota, Florida. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. John's Mercy Hospital Clinic, Birthright Counceling and the numerous schools her children attended. Betty was an enthusiastic tennis player for many years, enjoyed participating in her investment clubs and was a gracious hostess for many fun-filled events for family and friends. Betty frequently visited the Carmelite Monastery and was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. She was deeply devoted to her family, friends and the Catholic Faith.

Services: Funeral Mass and Burial private. Memorials to the White House Retreat, 7400 Christopher Dr. 63129, Birthright Counceling, 2525 South Brentwood Blvd., 63144 or Masses appreciated. Please visit www.luptonchapel.com to submit online condolences.

