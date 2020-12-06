Glass, Elizabeth "Beth"

(nee Rackley), passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl R. Glass; dear mother of Ron (Cyndi) Glass and E. Keenan Glass; dear sister of Lucy (the late Bruce) DeBord, Amy (Ty) Lippincott, Vicki Jo (John) Brozovic, Meg Latimer and Lloyd (Denise) Rackley; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Beth was born March 9, 1941 in Pontotoc, MS. She married Earl in 1963 and they lived in a variety of locations throughout the country before settling in West County after Earl's retirement from the Air Force. She enjoyed an active life serving as a military spouse and enjoyed traveling, especially on trains and river boats.

She was known for her wit and generous gift giving to family, friends and charities. Beth volunteered for many years as a driver for seniors and, as a breast cancer survivor, funded the cost of carnations for women having mammograms at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

In addition, Beth was an active member of the Military Officers Association of America, Air Force Association, Missouri Athletic Club, Friends of Scott Joplin, and St. Louis Jazz Club. She volunteered with the USO of Missouri and served on the Manchester Athletic Association Board.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

Services: A Memorial service will be held at a later date at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation via MissouriBaptist.org/giving.

