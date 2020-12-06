Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth "Beth" Glass
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1941
DIED
November 26, 2020

Glass, Elizabeth "Beth"

(nee Rackley), passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl R. Glass; dear mother of Ron (Cyndi) Glass and E. Keenan Glass; dear sister of Lucy (the late Bruce) DeBord, Amy (Ty) Lippincott, Vicki Jo (John) Brozovic, Meg Latimer and Lloyd (Denise) Rackley; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Beth was born March 9, 1941 in Pontotoc, MS. She married Earl in 1963 and they lived in a variety of locations throughout the country before settling in West County after Earl's retirement from the Air Force. She enjoyed an active life serving as a military spouse and enjoyed traveling, especially on trains and river boats.

She was known for her wit and generous gift giving to family, friends and charities. Beth volunteered for many years as a driver for seniors and, as a breast cancer survivor, funded the cost of carnations for women having mammograms at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

In addition, Beth was an active member of the Military Officers Association of America, Air Force Association, Missouri Athletic Club, Friends of Scott Joplin, and St. Louis Jazz Club. She volunteered with the USO of Missouri and served on the Manchester Athletic Association Board.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

Services: A Memorial service will be held at a later date at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation via MissouriBaptist.org/giving.

Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with Ron and his entire family during this time. The loss of a mother is a difficult path to be on, I wish for you to know that your mom is with you always.
Kari Sisson
Friend
December 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for my friend Ron and family at the passing of a wonderful woman. As a retired Air Force member I know the challenges she faced and the contributions she made during and after military life. God bless you all.
Todd Kaegi
December 3, 2020
Dear Keenan and Ron,

Your mom was a very special lady...fun and feisty and full of good stories that made us laugh and laugh. She was especially sensitive and caring towards women who had breast cancer. She chose to honor each woman who came in for her screening mammogram with a beautiful carnation. Everyone loved receiving her flower and the special thought behind it. We will miss her visits as the staff of the Missouri Baptist Breast HealthCare Center enjoyed seeing her and thanking her for recognizing women taking charge of their health. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the extended family at this difficult time.

With warm regards,
Sylvia Manewith Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Sylvia Manewith
Friend
December 3, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Ron & Cyndi, Keenan, and your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Gods blessings upon you. Love you all. Kristie and Cris , Sam, Jacob, Hannah and Abby
Kristie Deeter
Friend
December 3, 2020