Chiles, Elizabeth "Betty" Jane

88, of Columbia, Mo. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 in her home.

Betty was born August 23rd, 1932 in Albany, OR, to Robert and Harriette Clausen. She graduated from Bob Jones University in 1952. While there, she met the love of her life, Rev. Clyde Wesley Chiles of St. Louis, MO. They married December 21, of 1953. In their nearly 68 years of marriage they had three daughters. Betty is survived by daughters, Debbie DeGrasso, husband Carl, of St. Louis, MO, Karen Chapman, husband Kevin, of Springfield, MO, and Chris Sparkes, late husband Bill, of Columbia, MO. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Betty served faithfully in many capacities in 4 different Baptist Churches. Tower Grove and Concord of St. Louis, First Baptist Centralia, and Calvary Heritage of Columbia. Many people were blessed by her gift of hospitality and mentoring. She was faithful to extend God's love through thousands of cards and letters hand written encouraging people to trust the Lord. She was a prayer warrior and a Godly woman of faith.

She was loved and will be greatly missed by friends, and extended family.

Services: Funeral Services will be 9:30 am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Rd, Columbia, MO. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm in Sunset Memorial Park, 10181 Gravois Rd, Affton, MO 63123. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Heath Director all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the above mentioned Baptist churches where Betty had worked. Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.