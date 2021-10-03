Menu
Elizabeth "Libby" Kloeber
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Kloeber, Elizabeth "Libby"

82, passed away September 24, 2021, with her family by her side in Scottsdale, Arizona. At her request, no service will be held. Instead, her family will host a Celebration of Life. She was born in Austin, Texas in 1939. She moved to California where she met her husband, David Kloeber, and they married in 1957. Her interests were family, friends, reading and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She devoted much of her time and energy as a care giver to her husband and mother until they passed away in 2013 and 2014. She really enjoyed playing cards and going out with her friends from the Scottsdale Senior Center. She is survived by her sister Pam, brothers Bob and John, her three children Kim, David and Jack and her five grandchildren Meghan, Nash, David, Claire and Ryan. She also had many nieces, nephews, and very special friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Five Acres Animal Shelter at 1099 Pralle Lane, St. Charles, MO 63303.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
