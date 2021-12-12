McClanahan, Elizabeth J. 'Betty'

age 90, of Fairview Heights, IL., born on January 16, 1931, in Flat River, MO, died on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Betty was a 4th grade teacher at St. Mary's Catholic School, Madison, IL for over twenty years and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL.

She was preceded in death by husband, Earl'Mac' McClanahan; her son, Ralph Leonard McClanahan; her parents, Ralph and Ruby, nee Smith Haney; and her sisters, Colleen Reading, Shirl Cunningham, and Mary Sue Newell.

Betty is survived by her children, Kathy (R.J.) Johnson, Linda (Alan) Baron, and Michael (Brenda) McClanahan; her grandchildren, Neil (Bridget) Johnson, Megan (Drew) Guyette, Ryan McClanahan, Brayden McClanahan, Miles McClanahan, and Josh (Carolyn) Baron; her great-grandchildren, Keira Johnson, Finley Johnson, Mallory Guyette, and Alex Guyette; and her sister, Kathryn Halter. Betty is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL and St. Mary's Catholic Church, Madison, IL.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL, with Fr. James Nall officiating. Interment will be in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape Girardeau, MO.