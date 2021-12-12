Menu
Elizabeth J. "Betty" McClanahan
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL

McClanahan, Elizabeth J. 'Betty'

age 90, of Fairview Heights, IL., born on January 16, 1931, in Flat River, MO, died on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Betty was a 4th grade teacher at St. Mary's Catholic School, Madison, IL for over twenty years and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL.

She was preceded in death by husband, Earl'Mac' McClanahan; her son, Ralph Leonard McClanahan; her parents, Ralph and Ruby, nee Smith Haney; and her sisters, Colleen Reading, Shirl Cunningham, and Mary Sue Newell.

Betty is survived by her children, Kathy (R.J.) Johnson, Linda (Alan) Baron, and Michael (Brenda) McClanahan; her grandchildren, Neil (Bridget) Johnson, Megan (Drew) Guyette, Ryan McClanahan, Brayden McClanahan, Miles McClanahan, and Josh (Carolyn) Baron; her great-grandchildren, Keira Johnson, Finley Johnson, Mallory Guyette, and Alex Guyette; and her sister, Kathryn Halter. Betty is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL and St. Mary's Catholic Church, Madison, IL.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL, with Fr. James Nall officiating. Interment will be in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape Girardeau, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL
Dec
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Fairview Heights, IL
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Fairview Heights, IL
Virginia and Jim Buckles
December 13, 2021
