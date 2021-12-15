Menu
Elizabeth C. Pailer
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Pailer, Elizabeth C.

Thur, Dec. 9, 2021. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois 63123 on Friday, Dec 17 from 10 am until funeral service time at 12 noon. Interment at Resurrection Cem.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
My condolences on the passing of your mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I have fond memories of learning dance and acrobats in the basement of her home. I´m very proud to share my knowledge of what I learned with my granddaughters these days.
Karol Kolkhorst Romano
January 2, 2022
I spent several of my childhood and adolescent years both at the Pailer home as well as at the dance studio. Betty was a beautiful person inside and out. She was like a second Mom to me. I will forever cherish the great memories.
Teri D (Logger)
December 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Pailer family. I am grateful to have known Betty for many years and I know she will be greatly missed by everyone.
C Pailer
December 16, 2021
