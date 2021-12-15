My condolences on the passing of your mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I have fond memories of learning dance and acrobats in the basement of her home. I´m very proud to share my knowledge of what I learned with my granddaughters these days.
Karol Kolkhorst Romano
January 2, 2022
I spent several of my childhood and adolescent years both at the Pailer home as well as at the dance studio. Betty was a beautiful person inside and out. She was like a second Mom to me. I will forever cherish the great memories.
Teri D (Logger)
December 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Pailer family. I am grateful to have known Betty for many years and I know she will be greatly missed by everyone.