Roman, Elizabeth "Beth" Millstone

February 22, 2021, age 75, after recently suffering a stroke.

The daughter of Dr. Robert and Thelma Millstone, she was born in San Francisco but grew up in St. Louis, where she graduated from Ladue Horton Watkins High School. She went on to do her undergraduate work at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, NY, then earned her MSW at the University of Washington in Seattle. She spent most of her adult life in St. Louis, where she practiced with Jewish Family and Children's Services and the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. She also worked in private practice for many years.

Throughout her long career as a social worker in St. Louis, Elizabeth Millstone Roman concentrated in several special areas: in adoption, in suicide prevention, in counseling children with cancer, and in family therapy. But "Beth remained the inveterate social worker even after retirement," said her sister, Margaret Isenman. "She was truly interested in and sympathetic to everyone she came into contact with."

A passionate reader, she savored a good conversation about books. Never happier than when she was near a beach or beside a pool, Mrs. Roman loved to swim. She arranged vacations so that she could share her love of water with her six grandchildren, to whom she was devoted. Her generous nature came through in everything from the thoughtful gifts that she always wrapped carefully to the dinner parties, where her friends and family relaxed over great food and lively talk. In recent years, she was deeply involved in creating a family history book in text and photos for the younger generations.

Mrs. Roman is survived by her husband, Richard Roman of St. Louis, and her daughter, Professor Rachel Jameton of Asotin, Wash., as well as by her sister, Margaret (Paul) Isenman of Washington, DC. Other survivors include her grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and two stepbrothers, G. Noah Newmark of Los Angeles and Michael (Judith) Newmark of St. Louis.

Services: A Zoom memorial service will be held on April 17, Mrs. Roman's birthday. Tributes in memory of Beth Millstone Roman can be made to Washington University (Memo: Fund #30588), MSC 1247, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63105. This fund supports research by Dr. Deborah Parks in the Division of Rheumatology.

