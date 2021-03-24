Menu
Elizabeth W. Schmidt
Cleveland High School

Schmidt, Elizabeth W.

of South St. Louis County, passed away with family at bedside on March 20, 2021, eleven days short of her 98th birthday.

Born March 30, 1923, she graduated from Cleveland High School in 1942 and was in the first class of Medical Technology at St. Louis University. While raising four sons, she served as President of the Deaconess and Lutheran Hospital Auxiliaries, and twice was President of the Lutheran High School South Mother's Club. She also drove her sons to innumerable sports practices, music and dance lessons.

She was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Evangelical and Reformed Church. She served on and was Chair of Redeemer UCC church council and more recently worked with the archives of St. Lucas UCC.

Her lifelong passion was dance, which she continued well into her 80's. An accomplished ballerina, she enjoyed teaching basic ballet positions to her great-granddaughters and the other residents at Friendship Village. She and her husband made numerous European trips to do research for her genealogy studies and travelled to many other parts of the world.

Elizabeth was the daughter of Hermann M.D. and Amanda Schmiemeier and the wife of the late Edwin H. Schmidt MD. She is survived by her four sons Edwin III (Scott) M.D. (Mary), Stephen M.D. (Teresa), James (Karen), and Martin M.D. (Margaret), 12 grandchildren Edwin IV, Matthias (Sofia), Paul M.D. (Colleen), Sarah, Irene (Ryan), Theodore M.D., Andrew (Corey), Elisabeth (Brett), Christine, Timothy M.D. (Shelley), Patrick (Mary), and Nicholas, and 9 great-grandchildren Rachael, Rayna, Rowan, Rylah, Royce, Charlie, Cecelia, Viola, and Josephine. Dearest Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmaus Homes, 3731 Mueller Rd. 63301 or Every Child's Hope, 8240 St. Charles Rock Rd. 63114.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucas U.C.C., 11735 Denny Road (63126). Followed by interment to Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Lucas United Church of Christ
11735 Denny Rd., St. Louis, MO
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Lucas United Church of Christ
11735 Denny Rd., St. Louis, MO
Mar
26
Committal
12:15p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
10180 Gravois Rd., St. Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Marty and Margaret - What an amazing woman was your mother! Wow! What a gift she has been to not only your beautiful family, but to the St. Louis community at large. We are deeply sorry for your loss and pray that Gods grants you and your family peace and understanding.
Karen & Paul Litzsinger
March 27, 2021
I was sorry to learn of your loss.
Karen Dressel Sell
March 26, 2021
Rainer Noll
March 25, 2021
Rainer Noll
March 25, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the news of Elizabeth passing. Words cannot express my sorrow. My deepest condolences to all her family. But we have to be thankful for her really rich and long life. I have got to known her by our common research for genealogy: some of her ancestors came from Nordenstadt, a suburb of Wiesbaden in Germany, where I am still living in the 410 years old house of our Stem(m)ler ancestors (her mother, like my mother, was a born Stemmler, if I am right). Two times Elizabeth and her husband Ed lived in my house during her trips to Europe. In 1993 I had been invited to the USA for a concert tour as organist and pianist and lived some weeks in their house in St. Louis. It was a great luck having found her and her family by ancestry researches what enriched my life. I will never forget her - requiescat in pace.
Rainer Noll
March 25, 2021
Marty, I am so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. She seems to have lived a life well lived. May you find peace and comfort knowing that she is with the Lord. God bless!
Peggy Fonke
March 25, 2021
I met your lovely mom at Friendship Village. She often spoke of how proud she was of her "boys" and still could picture Edwin carrying Martin on his shoulders.
Mary Howell
March 24, 2021
She was such an amazing woman and enjoyed a remarkable life! I was her Hairstylist for many many years. I was fortunate to know her! She always shared stories about her husband Dr.Schmidt and their travels! Her sons , beloved Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren were her Life!! She will be remembered in my Heart Always!!
Yvonne Wunderlich
March 24, 2021
