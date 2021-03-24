Schmidt, Elizabeth W.

of South St. Louis County, passed away with family at bedside on March 20, 2021, eleven days short of her 98th birthday.

Born March 30, 1923, she graduated from Cleveland High School in 1942 and was in the first class of Medical Technology at St. Louis University. While raising four sons, she served as President of the Deaconess and Lutheran Hospital Auxiliaries, and twice was President of the Lutheran High School South Mother's Club. She also drove her sons to innumerable sports practices, music and dance lessons.

She was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Evangelical and Reformed Church. She served on and was Chair of Redeemer UCC church council and more recently worked with the archives of St. Lucas UCC.

Her lifelong passion was dance, which she continued well into her 80's. An accomplished ballerina, she enjoyed teaching basic ballet positions to her great-granddaughters and the other residents at Friendship Village. She and her husband made numerous European trips to do research for her genealogy studies and travelled to many other parts of the world.

Elizabeth was the daughter of Hermann M.D. and Amanda Schmiemeier and the wife of the late Edwin H. Schmidt MD. She is survived by her four sons Edwin III (Scott) M.D. (Mary), Stephen M.D. (Teresa), James (Karen), and Martin M.D. (Margaret), 12 grandchildren Edwin IV, Matthias (Sofia), Paul M.D. (Colleen), Sarah, Irene (Ryan), Theodore M.D., Andrew (Corey), Elisabeth (Brett), Christine, Timothy M.D. (Shelley), Patrick (Mary), and Nicholas, and 9 great-grandchildren Rachael, Rayna, Rowan, Rylah, Royce, Charlie, Cecelia, Viola, and Josephine. Dearest Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmaus Homes, 3731 Mueller Rd. 63301 or Every Child's Hope, 8240 St. Charles Rock Rd. 63114.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucas U.C.C., 11735 Denny Road (63126). Followed by interment to Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.