Krieger, Elizabeth "Liz" Vivian Walsh

February 29, 2020 - November 27, 2020. Our beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt passed away on November 27, 2020 in Lenexa, Kansas. Liz was born February 29, 1960 to Thomas and Dolores Walsh in St. Louis, Missouri.

She proudly received her B.S. in Plant and Soil Science from the College of Agriculture at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1988. From there, she flourished. She was a sales representative for Monsanto and DuPont. After DuPont, she found her highest calling - becoming a first-time mom to Andrew. After moving to Kansas in 1997, she became a pharmaceutical sales representative and left to become a joyous second-time mom to Natalie.

Anyone who knew Liz quickly learned of her love for dogs. She will be reunited with Broglio, Lucy, Diego, Alex Fuji, and Rocky Balboa in doggy Heaven. Liz also loved to garden, which kept her close to nature.

She leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Joel, her son, Andrew, and her daughter, Natalie, along with her sisters, Kathy (Bill) and Julie (Ray), her brother, Tom (Karen) and her brother-in-law, Harvey (Lauren), her nieces and nephews, cousins and aunt. Liz also leaves behind her dogs Izzy and Silo along with her many friends that span decades.

Services: A visitation is scheduled to be held at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Missouri on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass will be held at Saint Catherine Laboure, 9740 Sappington Road, St. Louis, Missouri at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. All are welcome to attend. The link for viewing the Mass live or at a later time will be at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-235155. Interment will immediately follow Mass at St. Peters Cemetery in Kirkwood, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite dog shelter.

