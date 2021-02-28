Adams, Ellen Margaret Hynes

Ellen Hynes Adams, 96, fortified with the rites of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 26, 2021. Ellen was born on November 6, 1924, grew up in University City, graduated from Nerinx Hall in 1942, and was an accomplished homemaker. In later years, she loved managing the family business, Margaret's Inc. in Clayton, founded by her mother-in-law Margaret R. Dohoney. Ellen was an elegant lady, who loved her family, travelling, and her Irish Catholic heritage. She was predeceased by her husband William R. Adams, her parents, John F. and Marie E. Hynes, her sister Mary Grace Hynes, and her brother John F. Hynes, Jr. (the late Patricia Ann Hynes). Ellen is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ann Adams (the late R. Joseph); her children, Michael W. (Shari), Christine E. Adams, Mary Ellen Schutt (Thomas R.), William K. (Carmen Bingesser); grandchildren Stefanie Campo (Dennis Saric), Nicole Murphy (Sean), and Thomas D. Schutt; great-grandchildren John, Joseph and Mason Campo, and James, Sean, and Dylan Murphy; nieces and nephews Deborah Hynes Schallom (Lawrence), John F. Hynes III, Mary Margaret Coran, Mark Adams (Margo), Julie A. Trout (the late Terry); and cousin Patricia A. Flood. 'Mother, we hope God is now giving you His cead míle failte.'

Services: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Road, Des Peres, MO. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Kriegshauser Mortuary - West Chapel, 9450 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.