a vibrant and much loved leader of St. Louis cultural organizations for many years, died on Sept. 17, at age 103. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Born in Georgia in 1918, Ellen survived two World Wars, two pandemics, and three sons. Yet she always combined Southern charm with high spirits and high character. She was President of the Friends Board of the St. Louis Art Museum (1977-78), President of the Members Board of the Missouri Botanical Garden (1972-74), and President of the Garden Club of St. Louis (1979-81). She was also a board member of the Junior League of St. Louis, the St. Louis Mercantile Library, the Missouri Society of Colonial Dames, the National Society of Arts and Letters, the St. Louis Art Museum, and Tower Grove Park. In addition, she served as a Regent of Gunston Hall, the Virginia home of George Mason, and volunteered for the Greater St. Louis Freedom of Residence Committee. In 1976, she received a St. Louis Women of Achievement Award for her many accomplishments.

Ellen's father Charles Edmondson was an official at a cotton mill in Lindale, Ga. For the holidays, her family decorated Christmas trees with balls of cotton. She graduated in 1935 from Cooper Hall, an all-girls' high school in Rome, Ga., where she was president of the student body. In 1939, she graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, where she was president of the college's sorority council. In 1941, she married Landon Y. Jones Sr. of St. Louis, who served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later became chief financial officer of the-then Pet Milk Company. He predeceased her in 1997.

Ellen is survived by her three sons, Landon Y. Jones Jr., Charles E. Jones, and Byron W. Jones; their respective spouses Sarah Jones, Carol Ann Jones, and Julie Morrison; grandchildren Rebecca Urciuoli (Christian), Landon Y. Jones III (Beth Vaccaro), Cassie Jones (Mark Wethli), Cory Schauer (Matthew), Julia Northover (Paul), and Galen Jones. Her eleven great-grandchildren are: Jane and Nina Urciuoli, Luke and Adam Jones, Wren and Reed Wethli, Chase and Will Schauer, and Jack, Ella, and Hunter Northover.

She was a loyal parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Ladue. In recent years, she was particularly devoted to her caregivers at McKnight Place Extended Care.

With her intelligence and self-deprecating humor, Ellen was truly beloved. She treated everyone with love and compassion, no matter what their station in life.

As a student summer employee at a catering company once wrote later to her family, "Your mother was then and still is, in my memory, the kindest, most cordial, person-centered individual I ever worked for. Your mom would always make it a point to talk with us individually during our party set-up. She would want to know about our family, how we were doing, how school was going. And then during the party she would always ask if everything was going okay and what she could do to help. To this day, the only person I really remember as I recall those summers is your mom."

Amen.

Services: The family will hold a memorial service later in St. Louis. Memorial donations may be sent in her honor to the St. Louis Art Museum or the Missouri Botanical Garden.

