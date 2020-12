Brasunas, Ellen Lydia

Ellen died from Covid, 3 days after turning 96. She is survived by her children Anne Buzzard, Kay Pearlstein, Jim Brasunas; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was a family therapist and wonderful friend. She loved her life and spread that love to everyone she encountered.

Services: Ethical Society, virtual, January 9, 2021