Marty, Ellen M.

(nee Barger) walked on to the heavens, Thursday, November 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Dan (Carmen) and Dean (Susan) Marty; loving grandmother of Andrew, Claire, Josh, Sarah and Jack; adoring daughter of the late Bev and Sadie Barger; dear sister of Bob (the late Earleene) Barger and Kay (Monroe) Lowrimore and the late Betty (Bob) Ridgeway, Sie (Sue), Darrell and Charles (surviving Phyllis) Barger; former spouse of Robert Marty; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Thursday, November 12 from 4-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held in her hometown of Sallisaw, OK.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Manor Grove, 711 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, appreciated.