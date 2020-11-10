Menu
Ellen M. Marty

Marty, Ellen M.

(nee Barger) walked on to the heavens, Thursday, November 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Dan (Carmen) and Dean (Susan) Marty; loving grandmother of Andrew, Claire, Josh, Sarah and Jack; adoring daughter of the late Bev and Sadie Barger; dear sister of Bob (the late Earleene) Barger and Kay (Monroe) Lowrimore and the late Betty (Bob) Ridgeway, Sie (Sue), Darrell and Charles (surviving Phyllis) Barger; former spouse of Robert Marty; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Thursday, November 12 from 4-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held in her hometown of Sallisaw, OK.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Manor Grove, 711 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
