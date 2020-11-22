Menu
Ellen M. Mikula

Mikula, Ellen M.

(nee Pritchard), 75, entered into Heaven on November 19, 2020. Loving wife of Andy Mikula for 55 years; cherished mother of Matt (Heather) Mikula and Kate Moore; treasured grandmother of Marina and Mason Moore, Grace, J.D. and Henry Mikula; dear sister of Jane Faber, Margaret Searight, Sue Pritchard and the late Mary Lou Gallagher.

Services: Service 1pm Tue, Nov 24 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles) with visitation from 11 am until time of service. Burial: St. Paul's UCC Cem (Defiance) Memorials: Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304
Nov
24
Service
1:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
